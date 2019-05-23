BC Transit offers high school grads free bus rides

2019 grads can choose two days in June to ride for free

High school grads can choose two days in June to ride BC Transit for free. (Black Press media file photo)

BC Transit is offering high school graduates free rides in June.

For the 29th year, the GradPASS grants grads from 70 B.C. communities two free days on the BC Transit system as they celebrate their graduations.

“BC Transit is pleased to congratulate the graduating class of 2019 for reaching an important milestone in their lives,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit president and CEO in an emailed statement. “Graduating high school is a great accomplishment for all students. BC Transit would like to remind graduates of the importance of choosing transit as a safe and reliable transportation option when celebrating their achievement.”

The GradPASSes will be sent to local high schools at the end of May in the form of a scratch card. Students can choose two dates in June to scratch off, and show it to bus drivers along with their student ID when they board the bus. The two days do not need to be consecutive.

The GradPASS program has been part of the Victoria Regional Transit System since 1990.

