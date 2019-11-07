BC Transit offering free Nov. 11 service in the Cowichan Valley

BC Transit is offering free bus services for military personnel on Remembrance Day (File photo)

Free bus service for retired and active military personnel in BC Transit’s Cowichan Valley service area will be available Nov. 4 until Nov. 10.

It’s a gesture to thank them for their service, according to a press release issued by BC Transit.

“Veterans and members of the Canadian Forces with valid ID will be able to take advantage of the free service, which will be offered on regular buses and handyDART. The offer will not apply to commuter routes 44, 66 and 99,” said the release.

On Monday, Nov. 11, all transit users in the region can ride for free on local routes — including handyDART.

Be advised, however, that local routes in Ladysmith, Youbou and Honeymoon Bay do not operate on Nov. 11.

Buses will return to regular service on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Also take note that BC Transit supports those bus drivers who choose to stop their bus, if it is safe to do so, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, to observe the traditional minute of silence in memory of those who gave their lives and service in times of war.

For more information on routes, schedules and alerts, please visit bctransit.com

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com