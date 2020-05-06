BC Transit makes seasonal service reduction on West Kootenay bus route

Daily trips on the 99 Kootenay Connector route between Castlegar and Nelson have been reduced

B.C. Transit has announced that it will be making a seasonal service reduction to its 99 Kootenay Connector bus route between Nelson and Selkirk College in Castlegar.

Moving forward, B.C. Transit will be reducing the number of daily trips on the route from 10 to nine.

B.C. transit communications manager Johnathan Dyck said reducing the number of trips will help to match ridership numbers with service demand on the bus route.

No changes will be made to pick up and drop off locations along the bus route.

It’s anticipated the bus route will resume its 10 daily trips again in the fall.

For more information on changes to the bus route, you can visit BC Transit’s website.

