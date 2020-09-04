BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria stops

BC Transit employees Alaaliyah Jariwala, left and Sarah Phillips hand out masks at a bus stop outside of the legislature building in Victoria Monday. BC transit launched a province-wide campaign that encourages transit users to wear a mask. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

BC Transit is making it easier to protect yourself and the people around you.

As part of its mandatory policy calling for face coverings while on board, BC Transit is offering free face coverings on Sept. 8 at three locations in the Capital Region.

Face coverings became mandatory on Aug. 24 throughout the Victoria Regional Transit System in keeping in alignment with BC Transit, Translink and other transportation agencies in Canada. According to a BC Transit media advisory, the policy is an educational step without enforcement.

RELATED: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

“BC Transit works hard to ensure customers are aware of the new policy and will continue to work together to make transit a comfortable environment for staff and customers,” the media advisory noted. “In addition, BC Transit would like to thank our customers for the very positive responses to our face-covering policy, which is helping to improve safety and create a comfortable environment for everyone taking transit.

Masks will be handed out in downtown Victoria, the Langford Exchange, and Uptown from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more on the safety measures currently in place, hop on bctransit.com

RELATED: BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette