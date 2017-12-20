BC Transit announces North Okanagan holiday schedule

UBCO Connector transit route will see reduced service for the holidays due to drop in demand

The UBCO Connector transit route will see reduced service for the holidays to account for seasonal drop in demand.

“To account for the seasonal drop in demand during the holiday season, transit users in the Vernon Regional Transit System should expect reduced service on route 90 UBCO Connector,” said Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit communications manager.

The reduced service will apply between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1, during which route 90 will run four trips every weekday. There will be no service on this route Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.

For a full route 90 schedule, more information, routes and fares, visit www.bctransit.com/vernon.

