BC Supreme Court hears how Williams Lake arrest leads to addict’s recovery

"I would also like to apologize for any harm I may have done"

A Richmond woman was given a suspended sentence and three years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. She appeared in Williams Lake BC Supreme Court on Sept. 28, 2020. The charges stemmed from an arrest in Williams Lake on Aug. 11, 2017. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After getting arrested during the 2017 wildfires in Williams Lake with enough heroin, meth and fentanyl to warrant drug trafficking charges, a young Richmond woman has since turned her life around, BC Supreme Court heard Monday.

Dressed in a formal black suit jacket, heels and a skirt, Mallory Walia, 24, told Williams Lake BC Supreme Court on Sept. 28, 2020 she was sorry for wasting the court’s time.

“I would also like to apologize for any harm I may have done and I wish I could have straightened my life out a lot sooner,” said Walia, who will serve a suspended sentence and three years of probation with conditions.

Walia was arrested in Williams Lake by RCMP on Aug. 11, 2017 at the Greyhound bus station.

At the time of her arrest, the value of the drugs seized from her had an estimated value of $3,800. Police also seized $3,100 in cash and a scale with drug residue on it.

During her sentencing hearing, Crown and defense presented a joint submission.

The court heard how at the time of her offenses Walia was addicted to drugs and had started her downhill spiral after her father died by suicide when she was 17.

Read more: Two arrested in relation to a stolen vehicle from Alberta

While she was in jail following the arrest in Williams Lake — 109 days total — she made the decision to change her life and upon her release from jail in March 2018 embarked on drug and addiction treatment.

She has maintained a strict curfew and had no breaches, said defense.

Earlier this year Walia completed a legal assistant program and practicum with a lawyer in Vancouver.

Walia is working part-time for a sand and gravel company and hoping to find a job as a legal assistant.

Judge Marguerite Church said it was evident from letters of support and the joint submission that Walia has taken concrete steps in terms of attending rehabilitation for her addiction, undergone training for a career, reintegrated with her family and taken steps to repair many of the fractures that occurred as a result of addiction.

“This one of those situations where I am satisfied from what I’ve heard from counsel and what I’ve read in the materials submitted to me that I can conclude that Ms. Walia has truly turned her life around and in this case the protection of the public is subsequently served by a non-custodial sentence.”

Previously on Sept. 9, 2019, after a preliminary inquiry she pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking.

On Sept. 28, 2020 she pleaded guilty to one count of possession of fentanyl and heroin for the purposed of trafficking.

She was given a suspended sentence with 36 months probation in June 2020 for a possession for the purpose of trafficking charge on Dec. 30, 2016 in Campbell River. Before that she served 109 days in jail for a sentencing on Nov. 29, 2017 when convicted on Feb. 24, 2016.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune