BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty case against Abbotsford farm

New footage from hidden cameras of animal abuse allegedly inside Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm has caused the BC SPCA to reopen its investigation into the farm.

The BC SPCA is reopening its case into allegations of animal cruelty at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm.

New footage, allegedly filmed with hidden cameras inside the farm, was obtained and the investigator responsible for the footage has revealed his or identity to the BC SPCA and is hoping to see charges laid as a result.

The identity of the investigator has not yet been made public. The new footage, which is more uncut material from the same timeline as the video released earlier this year, shows workers using cattle prods on pigs in the face, kicking and striking pigs, castrating piglets without analgesic and other incidents.

Excelsior Hog Farms, located on Harris Road in Abbotsford, was the site of a protest on April 28. The protest was a response to footage released earlier in April from the farm that allegedly showed other incidents of animal abuse.

An investigation by the BC SPCA into the footage from April resulted in no charges against the farm.

At that time, Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the BC SPCA, stated that the video presented is “not sufficient evidence” to support the recommendation of charges to Crown counsel.

“The individual who took the video has not come forward, and that is essential, from a legal perspective, in order to investigate further into the video and whether there was any breach of legislation,” she said at the time.

She said the BC SPCA also conducted a physical inspection of the hog farm, and found no evidence to support charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

*WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO*