BC SPCA constables seize 74 farm animals near Barriere

The BC SPCA has seized 74 farm animals from a rural property in Barriere.

They report that special constables removed 31 sheep, 19 piglets, 12 chickens, seven pigs, four goats, and a rooster from the property on Dec. 12.

“The animals were living in very substandard conditions, with lack of adequate shelter, water or food,” said Kathy Woodward, senior animal protection officer for the BC SPCA. “The majority of the animals were underweight, they had little or no protection from the cold or damp and were living in pasture areas strewn with injurious objects.”

Woodward added that one of the animals was suffering from an untreated broken leg.

The animals are currently being housed in foster homes in the Kamloops area.

“We’re very happy that these animals are now getting the care that they need and we hope to be able to find them new homes as soon as possible,” says Woodward.

Donations to assist with the animals’ ongoing care would be gratefully received at www.spca.bc.ca/support.

If you’d like to know more about adopting one of the farm animals, please contact Kathy Woodward at 250.878.5022 or kwoodward@spca.bc.ca.

The BC SPCA investigates more than 10,000 complaints of animal cruelty across B.C. each year and is funded primarily by community donations.

To join the fight against animal cruelty, please visit www.spca.bc.ca/support.