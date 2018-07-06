BC Parks reaches milestone for specialty licence plate sales

BC Parks has recently announced they have just sold 100,000 specialty licence plates, ultimately generating $2.3 million toward protecting, preserving and maintaining the 1,033 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas that cover approximately 14.5 per cent of British Columbia's land base.

The Kermode bear specialty place has been the most popular with motorists so far, with 36,936 plates sold. (Black Press files)

“British Columbians are passionate about our parks and this passion has helped us far exceed sales expectations for our specialty licence plates, generating more revenue for our parks and protected areas in one year than was initially forecasted for five years ,” said George Heyman, the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“I encourage B.C. motorists to continue to support the licence plate program, so we can keep investing in additional programs and projects that will preserve and improve our natural spaces.”

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, revenue generated from the sales of these specialty licence plates is going to numerous diverse projects related to conservation and community engagement, as well as Indigenous relations.

The licence plate program — a partnership between the Province and ICBC — gives motorists the opportunity to choose on of three specialty plate designs, which depict scenes from B.C.’s parks and protected areas.

The designs feature the Kermode bear, an elusive white version of black bear that can be found on B.C.’s coast, along with the snow-capped Purcell mountains, which are meant to symbolize the province’s Interior region, as well as Porteau Cove, which overlooks Howe Sound, northwest of Vancouver.

Per statistics provided in a news release, the Kermode bear specialty place has been the most popular with motorists so far, with 36,936 plates sold. The Purcell Mountains specialty plate is not far behind, however, with 35,030 sales. The Porteau Cove rounds out the three specialty plates, with 29,102 sales.

“Selling more than 100,000 BC Parks plates this quickly is a significant accomplishment. We could not have been this successful without the support of Autoplan brokers,” said Sharon Craver, the interim vice-president of insurance strategy, product and pricing, for ICBC. “We look forward to seeing how many more plates are sold now that they’re available for fleet customers. ICBC is proud to be doing our part to support B.C.’s beautiful parks and conservation areas.”

The specialty licence plates are available at ICBC’s Autoplan broker offices, the specialty licence plates cost $50 for the initial purchase, and $40 for each annual renewal. All net proceeds from the sale, as well as subsequent renewals, are re-invested back into provincial parks through the Park Enhancement Fund

The fund is a special account, in which additional revenue may enhance current programs or services in provincial parks that are beyond the core services provided by the provincial government.

This additional funding is always welcome, as BC Parks manages the third-largest parks system in North America, behind the United States National Park Service and Parks Canada, while hosting more than 23 million visits each year.