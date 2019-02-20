BC Parks accepting application student ranger hiring program for its second year

48 students will get to have a summer job in the outdoors including in Goldstream Park

BC Parks is accepting applications for 48 openings in 12 park locations across the province, with a 30 per cent Indigenous hiring target.

Candidates must be students returning to full-time studies in the fall who are between the ages of 18 and 30.

They will gain hands-on experience and camp overnight. Projects may include trail mapping, restoration, addition of signage, species at risk surveys and Indigenous relations outreach and understanding, depending on location.

Twelve crews of four student rangers will work in parks located in Victoria (Goldstream), Black Creek, North Vancouver, Sechelt, Manning Park, Kamloops, Cranbrook, Bella Coola, Williams Lake, Terrace, Fort St. John and Prince George.

The crew lead position begins May 13 and crew members begin May 26, wrapping up at the end of August. Application deadlines are Feb. 24.

The Student Ranger Program was the first program established with proceeds from the sales of BC Parks specialty licence plates. So far, nearly 130,000 licence plates have been sold, generating $4.14 million towards protecting and preserving provincial parks.

More information can be found on govbc.ca/bcparks-student-rangers.

