BC NDP names two more Kelowna candidates

Justin Kulik will run in Kelowna-Lake Country and Krystal Smith will run in Kelowna-Mission for the BC NDP

BC NDP candidates Krystal Smith (left) and Justin Kulik (right) will run in Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-Lake Country respectively. (Contributed)

The BC NDP has fleshed out its roster of candidates running in the Central Okanagan, with all three ridings now spoken for.

On Wednesday evening, the party quietly updated the nominations page of its website, naming Justin Kulik the candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country and Krystal Smith to Kelowna-Mission. They join Spring Hawes, whose candidacy in the Kelowna West riding was announced on Monday.

Kulik is fresh in the minds of Kelowna-Lake Country voters as he ran for the national NDP in the federal riding of the same name just one year ago. He is 19 years old but despite his young age, he has been involved in many local political activities. His accolades include working as a coordinator for Fair Vote Canada, creating a petition to end food waste in supermarkets and participating in the BC Youth Parliament.

Smith has a lengthier political career behind her, spanning the last decade. Smith has spent time working on the campaign of federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Vancouver mayor and former MP Kennedy Stewart. She also previously served as the BC NDP’s regional representative for the Central Interior Okanagan.

More information is expected to become available about both candidates in the coming days.

