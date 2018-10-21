BC Metis Federation signs new agreement in Clearwater

BC Metis Federation leadership and the North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre Society reach a new agreement to sign a statement of cooperation at an event in Clearwater last week. Front row (l-r) Cindy Wilgosh, executive director for North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Sherry Daniels, office manager for the BC Metis Federation. Back row (l-r) JJ Lavallee, BC Metis Federation, Sam Saul, chair for North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Joe Desjarlais, secretary for the BC Metis Federation.Photo submitted

Submitted

BC Métis Federation leadership and the North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Center Society (NTACCS) recently reached a new agreement to sign a statement of cooperation.

The agreement recognizes the role of each organization as NTACCS works to represent the need of Métis members in Clearwater and BC Métis Federation desires to make sure the voice of the Métis members from Clearwater is included in the governance and project delivery of the BC Métis Federation.

NTACCS has been providing cultural services in Clearwater for years and has a significant number of members supporting the culture and local needs of their Métis people.

“Thank you to the executive director Cindy Wilgosh and the board of NTACCS for agreeing to work together for the commitment and trust to work together; Cindy has provided strong Métis leadership and her commitment to cultural education and events in Clearwater,” said Keith Henry, president of the BC Métis Federation.

“I know we will continue to strengthen our relationships together and having NTACCS representative Cindy Wilgosh agree to continue her role on our provincial organization signals a realm trust and commitment—we have a lot to address including the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, which is a major local issue for their organization and through this agreement we will continue to advance this work.”

For more information about the BC Métis Federation go to www.bcmetis.com.

For more information about NTACCS go to www.aboriginalculture.ca/home