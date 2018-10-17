BC local elections: Ladysmith town council candidate Steve Arnett

Current occupation -Third term Ladysmith Town Councillor and Professional Social Worker MSW RSW (Ret.) December 31/17.

Background- Resident of Ladysmith for 25 years. Married for 40 years with two sons, Matthew 33 and Christopher 28 who have been raised in the community. A proud parent of both who are local athletes and graduates of the Primary, Intermediate and Secondary schools of Ladysmith. Metis citizen working in professional social work practice for 38 years. My volunteer experience includes: Vice President and Executive Committee Vancouver Island Regional Library 2011-2018; Vice President Tillicum Lelum housing Society; Celebrations Committee Ladysmith Days – Council Alternate Liaison and ongoing volunteer; Member Legion Branch # 171; Member Ladysmith Maritime Society; Executive member of Mid Isle Soccer 1994-2004; Chair of Ladysmith Youth Advisory 2001-2002; President, VP Employment Navigators Society

Why are you running for council? There is still work that needs to be done and I would like to contribute to achieve success in those tasks such as;

If elected, what will your priorities be for the term and how you will tackle them ?

My priorities:

– Positive economic and social development that is ecologically sustainable over the long term.

– A municipal government that encourages and supports a business climate of economic progress.

– Strategic negotiations that result in ownership and control of our local watershed.

– Well planned recreational green space and sports playing fields for the current and next generation.

– Healthy social diversity that provides for a broad range of citizens and adequate, affordable housing.

I will tackle the priorities as listed by continuing to exercise civility, common sense, courage and compassions when making decisions on behalf of Ladysmith citizens to accomplish ‘the greatest good for the greatest number of our residents’ without a tyranny of the majority’.

– Overall development that achieves an appropriate balance between our natural surroundings and the increasing pressures for residential expansion.

– Honoring all Aboriginal communities

I will stand by the values and principles that guide me every day through life ‘wherever there is an opportunity to do a kindness do.’

I will always do my homework to prepare for making the right due diligence and fiduciary duty decisions on behalf of the tax payer.

I will take a strategic long view perspective in building our community for all of our grandchildren’s the futures and will exercise the same prudent fiscal prudence that was a hallmark of my time as CEO of several well- known, large, Non Profit Social Change organizations.

My overall approach to doing so will be characterized by

· Caring

· Common Sense

· Competence

· Commitment

· Collaboration

· Continuity

What’s the best path forward for growth on the waterfront ? A significant portion of community participated in the planning of the Waterfront and many have spoken in favor of major portions of the plan.

However, it clear that the Waterfront document must remain to be a ‘living document’ as they say in which various parts may be further clarified, thought out and/or revised such that it becomes a true measure of the ‘greatest good for the greatest number without a tyranny of the majority.’

There are suggestions in the plan such as present density and potential building heights that a significant portion of Town residents oppose. Their voices should be heard and given a chance to actively assist in shaping our joint future on the waterfront.