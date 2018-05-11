BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

“We are thrilled by the level of support BC Liquor Stores’ customers have shown for this year’s Support Dry Grad campaign,” said Liquor Distribution Branch general manager and CEO Blain Lawson. “The response clearly demonstrates the level of commitment from our customers and employees to keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors, and encouraging them to participate in safe, fun and memorable graduation celebrations.”

All donations raised by BC Liquor Stores (BCLS) go to the school district in which the BC Liquor Store is located, and are distributed to public high schools and participating independent schools that are planning alcohol-free graduation activities. Organized by students, parents and schools, dry grad events allow students to celebrate graduation in a fun, alcohol-free environment.

This year’s campaign supports dry grad committees at more than 270 high schools throughout the province. Examples of alcohol- free graduation events planned include outings, dances, mock-casino nights and karaoke contests.

The Support Dry Grad campaign is an integral part of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s (LDB) efforts in keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors, and highlights the LDB’s commitment to