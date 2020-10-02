BC Liberals’ Veintimilla visits Grand Forks

BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla met with Grand Forks voters at the Boardwalk Café Friday afternoon, Oct. 2.

Friday’s visit was Veintimilla’s first campaign stop in the city since she took the Liberal nomination for the Boundary-Similkameen on Sept. 22.

Seated at the Boardwalk’s outdoor patio with city campaign manager, Everett Baker, Veintimilla said she’d met with upwards of 20 people over the afternoon.

“I want to get to know the people of Grand Forks and I want to get to know the issues in Grand Forks from the mouths of the people in Grand Forks,” Veintimilla said.

The candidate inherited the Liberal nomination from incumbent MLA Linda Larson, who held the riding for nearly eight years before announcing her retirement from public office last month.

Veintimilla and Baker were on their way to the 6th St Royal Canadian Legion, after which Baker said they would visit parts of the city hit hard by the 2018 freshet.

From there, Veintimilla will make the two-hour drive back to her home in Oliver, where she serves on the town council.

“This riding is large. My predecessor, Linda, did a fabulous job of being everywhere all the time. And, if I am fortunate enough to take her place, then I will do my very best to be everywhere all the time, too.”

“That’s the job,” she said.

Veintimilla said she would be in Greenwood and Midway next Thursday, Oct.8.

She goes up against her BC NDP opponent, Grand Forks’ Roly Russell, when British Columbians head to the pollss Saturday, Oct. 24.

