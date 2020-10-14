BC Liberals promise upgrades to Mission’s hospital, Highway 7 and new high school

The BC Liberals are promising Mission a new highschool, widening the Lougheed Highway and an upgrade to Mission Memorial Hospital if elected.

The Liberals, along with the BC NDP, have promised a new high school for the district, but have also earmarked $20 million for an upgrade for Mission Memorial Hospital and $50 million to widen Highway 7.

“We are serious about investing in our province and delivering on our promises,” said Simon Gibson, BC Liberal candidate for Abbotsford-Mission. “After years of NDP neglect, it is exciting to see the announcement of projects that I have been a long-time advocate for in my years representing the region as an MLA.”

The funds will be granted through the Liberal’s Rebuild B.C. plan, which promises an $8 billion investment in infrastructure over a three-year period. The plan also states it will dismantle “the NDP’s insider contract scheme that excludes 85 per cent of BC construction workers.”

“Our Rebuild B.C. plan will see the building of a new Mission high school and more housing in Maple Ridge,” said Chelsa Meadus, BC Liberal candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission. “Our Rebuild B.C. plan will see the building of a new Mission high school and more housing in Maple Ridge.”

