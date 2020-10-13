BC Liberals pledge to expand Highway 1 to at least Abbotsford in Rebuild Plan

'This project means less traffic, less time spent in the car,' says BC Liberal candidate John Martin

BC Liberals are pledging to invest in B.C.’s “historic infrastructure” including the expansion of Highway 1 as far as Abbotsford.

The BC Liberal Party is rolling out its $8-billion Rebuild B.C. plan this week with a promise to build “more schools, hospitals, transit and roads in every corner of the province,” over three years, as well as scrapping the NDP’s contract scheme that excludes 85 per cent of BC construction workers.

“Expanding the Trans-Canada highway as far as Whatcom Road will make a huge difference to the constituents in my riding,” said John Martin, BC Liberal Candidate for Chilliwack.

“For the thousands of people who commute from Chilliwack to Metro Vancouver every day, this project means less traffic, less time spent in the car, and increased safety.”

There’s an emphasis on improving transportation capacity through the Fraser Valley.

“These investments are greatly needed in our community,” said Bruce Banman, BC Liberal Candidate for Abbotsford South. “From commuting, to the transportation of important goods, to being major throughway for both emergency vehicles and people exploring this province, the Trans-Canada is a vital artery and we need to make sure it has the capacity to serve this region. People should not have to be stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a daily basis.”

After three years in power provincially, John Horgan and the NDP have given B.C. “plenty of studies and a list of broken promises” but next to nothing when it comes to building any new infrastructure, according to the election release. The Rebuild B.C. plan will change that, they said, accelerating infrastructure investments to meet the needs of the province’s growing population, creating jobs, and improving long-term productivity.

