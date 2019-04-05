BC Liberal MLAs to host open house in Cranbrook

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok and Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka are co-hosting a town hall meeting of sorts in Cranbrook next Friday evening at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort ballroom from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

This will be an opportunity to meet and ask questions of not just Clovechok and Shypitka, but eight other MLAs from across the province.

“We’ve got BC Liberal MLAs from all over the province attending,” Clovechok said. “We invited NDP MLAs too, but none of them chose to attend.”

“It’s an opportunity for the public to ask MLAs all kinds of questions. It’s broad array of MLAs with all kinds of varied experience.”

The MLAs will also be attending the Big Game symposium the next day, an event Clovechok is very much looking forward to, as he has a particular interest in wildlife management.

“I understand there will be about 400 people at the symposium,” he said.