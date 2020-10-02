BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson hints at Highway No. 1 upgrades in Fraser Valley

Wilkinson said there will be highway improvement announcements if his party is elected

The BC Liberal Party hasn’t revealed much of its platform one week into provincial election campaigning, but Andrew Wilkinson said there will be something in it for frazzled Fraser Valley drivers.

During a stop in Hope Friday night, the Liberal leader suggested Highway No. 1 will be on the to-do list if his party forms government.

“The NDP’s idea of highway improvements is to put everyone on six lanes and then suddenly force them down to four,” Wilkinson said. “Our idea of highway improvements is to meet demand and it’s that simple.”

Highway No. 1 is being widened to six lanes out to Langley, but anyone who drives the freeway daily will tell you that once you get into the two-lane section between Aldergrove and Hope, all it takes is a car pulled over with the emergency lights on to bring things to a snail’s pace.

Wilkinson said much of the BC Liberal Party platform will be released next week and that issue will be acknowledged.

“You will be seeing substantial announcements about highway improvements in the Fraser Valley under a Liberal government,” he said.

