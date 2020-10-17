BC Liberal Candidate Roy Jones Jr, will meet constituents virtually

Face to face conversations will be held on Oct. 18 for North Coast communities

BC Liberal Party candidate for the North Coast Roy Jones Jr. will hold virtual face-to-face meetings for North Coast communities on Oct. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Constituents in coastal communities will be able to speak one-on-one in virtual conversations with North Coast Riding BC Liberal Candidate for MLA Roy Jones Jr. on Oct. 18.

The virtual dialogues will take place at 1 p.m. for residents in rural communities of Haida Gwaii, Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Hartley Bay, Oona River and others to join him online for questions and discussion. A second session at 3:00 p.m. will provide a platform for those in Prince Rupert and Port Edward an Oct. 16 press release said.

“As someone who has worked and lived in this area my entire life, I cherish my connections with its cities, districts and villages and want to have a meaningful conversation with their residents,” Jones said.

“The restrictions of COVID-19 have made it impossible to do in-person visits to all the communities that make up the North Coast riding … Through the Internet, I will be getting face-to-face, safely, with as many as possible so we can talk about what’s most important to each one of us.”

Jones is of Haida descent and has spent his career as a commercial fisherman and advocate for economic opportunities in North Coast communities.

“In concert with the BC Liberals election platform, Mr. Jones is promoting a vision for the North Coast that includes a balance between vigorous economic growth and environmentally-sustainable practices. He is also committed to unlocking access to additional housing in coastal communities, by serving as a powerful voice for the region in the BC Legislature.

Connection information will be shared publicly via Jones’s campaign social media page: https://www.facebook.com/ElectRoyJonesJr.

Advance voting in BC’s general election has already begun; the official voting day is Saturday, October 24th. Polling locations can be found by visiting https://www.electionsbc.com.

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View