BC Interior Forestry Museum one step closer to construction of Riverside Forest Walk project

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is one step closer to beginning construction of their Riverside Forest Walk Project.

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is one step closer to beginning construction of their Riverside Forest Walk Project.

On Tuesday, Revelstoke City Council approved the lease of Columbia View Park as well as a Highway Land use Agreement for a portion of Big Bend Highway at 4805 Highway 23 North.

The museum plans on building a network of trails north of Revelstoke accessible via Hwy. 23, just before the dam, as well as an on-leash dog walk loop in Columbia Park.

RELATED: The BC Interior Forestry Museum receives Columbia Basin Trust Grant to build trail network

According to the report to council from Teresa LeRose, manager of legislative services, advertisements and public notices were posted asking for community feedback on the lease and land use agreement and no comments were received.

The museum received a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust for the project in March.

Brian Sumner, a spokesperson for the museum and the project, said, at the time, that they want to create a forest experience for people close to town that is accessible without a lot of exertion. The project is also part of the museum’s mission to make the natural world the centerpiece of its collection.

The museum first initiated the lease and land use agreement conversation with a a letter to city council in February.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.