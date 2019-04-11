BC ICE assists Trail police with child porn investigation

Two locals initially questioned in the Trail RCMP investigation into Possession of Child pornography

Trail RCMP have joined forces with the BC Integrated Child Exploitation unit to investigate a local child porn case.

“We will be searching and seizing any and all devices which may have the capability to upload and download child pornography, and have, during the course of this investigation,” confirmed Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail detachment.

“We are looking into the possibility of additional people of interest being investigated in relation to this matter; however, it is still early in this phase.”

The case began to unfold last week when Trail officers executed a search warrant at a residence police describe as “the 3000 block of Highway Drive.”

Two people were questioned during the initial course of an investigation into Possession of Child Pornography.

There is no confirmation on the source of possession being the internet, however Wicentowich has advised the public to protect their wifi passwords.

“Do not share passwords with anyone outside (your) own trusted group,” he said. “And do not have passwords displayed openly.”

Known as “BC ICE,” the BC Integrated Child Exploitation team is responsible for identifying and assisting child victims of sexual abuse, as well as monitoring and prosecuting child pornography distributors and viewers.

The integrated unit is primarily funded by the province and may include members from independent municipal, RCMP municipal, provincial, and federal forces.

