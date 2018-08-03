BC Hydro telephone scam making the rounds

On July 26 the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a telephone scam. The suspect made a call and presented himself as an employee of BC Hydro and claimed that the victim had not paid their BC Hydro bill and if they didn’t pay now then their power would be shut off. To pay the account, the suspect requested payment in the form of prepaid Mastercards. The Comox Valley RCMP wants residents to be aware of this scam – BC Hydro will never ask for banking or credit card information over the phone and certainly will not don’t take payment in the form of prepaid credit cards. (2018-10281)

Four-way stop confusion

Over the last few weeks, the Comox Valley RCMP have investigated a few minor collisions at four-way stop intersections. The Comox Valley RCMP reminds frivers to approach every intersection with caution, take your time, and only proceed once it is safe. (2018-10539) (2018-10527)

Graffiti

Overnight on July 28 someone spray-painted several buildings in the Laketrail Road – Fifth Street area in Courtenay. The suspect(s) used orange spray-paint to write a few words on buildings. The suspect(s) also unplugged and moved a large ice machine. (2018-10339) (2018-10337)

Suspicious male in Comox

On July 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m. a young man was walking along Guthrie Road, near Anderton when he was followed by a seemingly homeless man who made an inappropriate comment. The man continued to follow the youth toward Highland School where the youth was picked up. The man continued walking along Guthrie Road. The man is described as: in his 60s with a big grey beard, Caucasian, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants and carrying a grey winter coat. The Comox Valley RCMP reminds anyone encountering a similar situation to notify police at the first opportunity. Police are still working to identify this man and speak with him. (2018-10194)

***

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, or any other crime, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.