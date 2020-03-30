BC Hydro quick to restore power after outage affects 12,000 customers in the Shuswap

Power was out for less than an hour

More than 12,000 hydro customers were without power Monday morning during an outage that affected a large area of the Shuswap.

Communities without power on the morning of March 30 included Blind Bay, Eagle Bay, Chase, Squilax, Celista and Magna Bay.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, 12,173 customers had lost electricity. The cause of the outages was listed as a transmission circuit failure and, according to the power company, the lights went off for all affected areas shortly after 10 a.m. BC Hydro reported power had been restored by shortly after 11 a.m.

The largest outages were located East of Squilax-Anglemont Road, where power was out for 3,517 customers, and North of White Lake Road, where 3,048 hydro customers were affected by the outage.

Salmon Arm Observer