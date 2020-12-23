BC Hydro crews still working to restore power to nearly 1,600 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

With more than 120 outages across the south Island and Gulf Islands, hundreds of BC Hydro customers are still without power on Dec. 23.

According to BC Hydro, as of 9 a.m., 1,579 customers were affected by outages that resulted from downed wires and the snowstorm. Some were experiencing the continuations of outages from Monday and for others, the power flicked off Wednesday morning.

After Monday’s snowstorm, approximately 13,600 customers on the south Island and the Gulf Islands lost power.

BC Hydro said crews worked through the night and made steady progress in restoring power. By 7:50 a.m.Wednesday, all available hydro workers were out continuing restoration efforts.

Per a Wednesday morning update, 425 outages impacting more than 86,000 customers in the province had already been restored.

“We expect to have all remaining customers currently without power to be restored today,” said BC Hydro in a statement.

Customers are asked to continue to be patient and to check BC Hydro’s website for restoration time estimates for individual outages.

