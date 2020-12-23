Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

BC Hydro crews still working to restore power to nearly 1,600 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

With more than 120 outages across the south Island and Gulf Islands, hundreds of BC Hydro customers are still without power on Dec. 23.

According to BC Hydro, as of 9 a.m., 1,579 customers were affected by outages that resulted from downed wires and the snowstorm. Some were experiencing the continuations of outages from Monday and for others, the power flicked off Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

After Monday’s snowstorm, approximately 13,600 customers on the south Island and the Gulf Islands lost power.

BC Hydro said crews worked through the night and made steady progress in restoring power. By 7:50 a.m.Wednesday, all available hydro workers were out continuing restoration efforts.

Per a Wednesday morning update, 425 outages impacting more than 86,000 customers in the province had already been restored.

READ ALSO: 40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

“We expect to have all remaining customers currently without power to be restored today,” said BC Hydro in a statement.

Customers are asked to continue to be patient and to check BC Hydro’s website for restoration time estimates for individual outages.

–With files from Robert Barron

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich News

