BC Hydro crew en route to fallen power line near Maple Ridge park

Maple Ridge fire department has called for the assistance of BC Hydro crews after a power line fell near Jerry Sulina Park on Sunday morning.
The initial call came into first responders around 11:15 a.m. from a kayaker who reported what they believed was a tree on fire in the area of 132 Avenue and 210 Street, once Maple Ridge firefighters arrived on scene they confirmed a Hydro wire had fallen off an insulator.
Mora Scott, spokesperson with BC Hydro, confirmed to The News that a crew is en route to assess and repair the damage. There are no power outages to the community as a result of the fallen wire.
It is not confirmed whether a fire was sparked. The public should avoid the area.
The News has reached out to the fire department for comment.
More to come.
@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.