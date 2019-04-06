High winds have contributed to 12 different outages in southern Vancouver Island leaving 7,876 customers without power. (BC Hydro power outage map)

BC Hydro busy with multiple power outages around Greater Victoria

Reports of 12 different outages in southern Vancouver Island have 7,876 without power

  • Apr. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Hydro is working to restore power to almost 8,000 on southern Vancouver Island as power outages hit amidst an ongoing wind warning.

While southeast winds hit 70 km/h Saturday, gusting to 90 for areas near the water, the list of outages grows on BC Hydro’s website.

RELATED: Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

As of noon Saturday, Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Highlands, Saanich, View Royal, North Saanich and Sidney all had pockets of customers affected.

To see the latest outage updates see BC Hydro website bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html

