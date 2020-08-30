BC Hydro announces next intake for grassroots community grants

Grant funding available for approved initiatives that will occur from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

BC Hydro will be providing over $18,000 in grassroots grants to support community organizations in the Thompson/Okanagan/Columbia region this year. (BC Hydro image)

BC Hydro announced on Aug. 21, 2020, they will be providing over $18,000 in grassroots grants to support community organizations in the Thompson/Okanagan/Columbia region this year (see lists below).

These funds are being provided through BC Hydro’s Community Grant program, which helps organizations that are committed to making a difference in their communities with projects focused on building the workforce of tomorrow, safety education, and developing smart energy ideas.

The program offers both Grassroots Grants that provide up to $2,000 for local programs, and Broad Impact Grants that provide funding up to $10,000 for organizations that wish to expand or develop a program in multiple communities.

Workforce of tomorrow: Supports organizations and programs that focus on youth programming in the areas of trades, science, technology, engineering and math. The goal is to help foster a more highly qualified workforce for British Columbia’s future.

Safety: BC Hydro supports organizations and programs that focus on public safety. At the top of their list is electricity safety., and they also support programs that promote water safety and emergency preparedness.

Smart energy ideas: BC Hydro also offers funding support for organizations with programs and initiatives that promote the smart use of energy. Applicants must show how they educate and connect people to take action and implement new ideas around energy. Projects or programs that promote energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and minimize environmental impacts are considered at the top of our list.

The next BC Hydro Community Grant Funding will next be available for initiatives that will occur from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

Intake for applications will open on Feb. 1, 2021, and will run until Mar. 31, 2021.

For more information, visit www.bchydro.com/grants.

During 2020, 11 organizations in the Thompson/Okanagan/Columbia region were approved for BC Hydro grassroots grants. Seven of these organizations received funding under the Workforce of Tomorrow pillar, including the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia, Friends of Kootenay Lake, Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society, Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, Rossland Historical Museum Association, and School District No. 73 (Kamloops-Thompson).

In addition, four organizations received grassroots funding to implement safety initiatives and programs, including the Community Safety Net, the Enderby and District Recreation Services Association, Okanagan Landing & District Community Association, and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #227 Okanagan Falls.

Broad impact grants were also awarded to a number of important organizations including The Justice Institute of BC Foundation, MADD Canada, GoByBike BC Society, DreamRider Productions, The Learning Partnership Canada, Let’s Talk Science, Living Lakes Canada Society, Frontier College, Green Bricks Education Society, Mainstreams Environmental Society and the Science Fair Foundation of British Columbia.

Barriere Star Journal