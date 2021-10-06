BC Housing’s 20-storey Bertram tower gets Kelowna council’s approval

'It delivers the dire need of more affordable rental housing, purpose-built, in an urban centre'

Kelowna city council was unanimous in its approval of a much-needed new affordable rental tower in the city’s downtown core on Tuesday night.

“This ticks so many boxes, from children’s play areas to daycares, accessible units…,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge on Tuesday night of BC Housing’s 20-storey Bertram Street tower, set to be constructed just north of Bernard Avenue.

The building — for which council allowed an eight-storey height variance over the allowed 12 — is set to have 176 residential units, split between 162 apartments and 14 townhomes. Of those, 43 are set to be three-bedroom units and 22 are billed as being accessible to people with disabilities.

“It delivers the dire need of more affordable rental housing, purpose-built, in an urban centre,” said Wooldridge.

The 20 storeys will have 17 allotted for residential space, sitting atop a three-storey parking garage.

As far as amenities go, the building will offer a daycare, along with a fourth-storey courtyard and a rooftop garden on the eighth-storey.

With unanimous support, council granted BC Housing the development and development variance permit it required to move ahead with construction.

“This is taking place due to the great relationship we have with the provincial government and BC Housing,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

“This is a phenomenal project that is going to benefit a lot of families in our community.”

