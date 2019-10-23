BC Housing finds homes for remaining Airport Inn residents

BC Housing has found housing options for remaining residents if they want it

Lake Country’s Airport Inn is getting closer to finally shutting its doors after BC Housing found alternative housing arrangements for the remaining residents of the building.

“As far as the District of Lake Country goes we are continuing to implement the remedial actions,” said Ruth Sulentich, communications and public engagement specialist for the District of Lake Country.

“If you were to go to the site you would see signage as well as the contractor boarding up the windows as residents vacate the building, as well as fencing being put up around the premises.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 council decided to uphold its remedial action, giving the tenants until Oct. 7 to begin leaving the Airport Inn due to safety violations and the lack of an occupancy permit.

Since then, the district and BC Housing have been working to find housing for each tenant.

“It is based on need,” said Sulentich.

“Some of the community residents require more of an assisted living style, while others can do well in a basement suite or an apartment or whatever BC housing has available in their inventory. Each person’s needs are extremely different and unique and that’s the beauty of BC Housing. They are able to do an assessment with each of the residents to ensure that those support systems are in place.”

Sultentich estimates there are roughly ten people still living on-site from the original 30 when the order was given on Aug. 20.

Two units were also gutted by a suspicious fire on Oct. 18. Both units were in the main building closest to Highway 97 and were unoccupied by residents. Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

