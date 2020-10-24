North Island Votes. Campbell River Mirror graphic

BC Greens Morton starting out strong in North Island

Still very early

The first results are coming in and North Island Green candidate Alxandra Morton is leading with 5 of 101 ballot boxes reported as of 8:30 p.m..

It’s still very early but Morton has 54.10 per cent of the popular vote and 33 votes counted, followed by BC Liberal Norm Facey and NDP Michele Babchuk tied with 13 votes and 21.31 per cent of the popular vote each. Conservative John Twigg has two votes and 3.28 per cent of the popular vote.

