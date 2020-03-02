BC Ferry cancelled

BC Ferries announced the cancellation of the sailing to Haida Gwaii, from Prince Rupert, on Thurs. March 5, due to expected inclement weather and high winds.

The following Northern Expedition’s sailings have been cancelled in the North Coast area:

Departure from Prince Rupert Thurs., March 5, 2:30 p.m

Arrival in Skidegate, Thurs., March 5 , 9:00 p.m.

Departure from Skidegate Fri. March 6, 12:30 a.m.

Arrival in Prince Rupert Fri., March 6, 7:00 a.m.

“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” BC Ferries said in a media release.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on our service to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” BC Ferries said.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information customers are advised to follow @BC Ferries on Twitter, visit www.bcferries.com or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.

