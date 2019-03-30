BC Ferries vessel delayed after snagging on prawn trap line

The ferry that runs between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay was delayed Saturday morning after getting snagged on a prawn trap line.
BC Ferries vessel MV Klitsa was held up around 10:30 a.m. for nearly an hour while crews worked to remove the line.
The vessel returned to service after being inspected and cleared to sail.
Key question: are there any prawns?
— Colin from Nanaimo (@ColinBrown23) March 30, 2019
BC Ferries reminds those setting traps or lines to drop them well outside the ferry traffic routes.
