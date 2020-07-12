FILE - A ferry pulls up to the Skidegate Landing terminal. On Thursday, July 8, 2020, BC Ferries announced that customers can once again enjoy packaged food items and limited hot food services on the route between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert, and along other routes across the fleet. (Haida Gwaii Observer file)

BC Ferries reopens limited hot food service between Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert

Release on July 8 says hot food will be served in packaging

  • Jul. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Packaged food items and limited hot food services are now available on the BC Ferries route between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert.

A release on July 8 said the ferry company was carefully reopening additional terminal and onboard amenities across the fleet.

Expanded offerings include a limited menu at the Coastal Café and Arbutus Coffee Bar. According to the release, all hot food will be served in packaging for customers to take to their vehicles, outerdeck or limited cafeteria seating.

ALSO READ: B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Limited hot food services have also returned to the routes between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy, Saltery Bay and Earls Cove, Little River and Westview, Snug Cove and Horseshoe Bay, the Southern Gulf Islands and Tsawwassen, and the Southern Gulf Islands and Swartz Bay.

Last month, the company resumed limited food services on the three major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, as well as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

BC Ferries stopped serving hot food on vessels on March 18 as a COVID-19 measure.

ALSO READ: All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Do you have something we should report on? Email:karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on

” target=”_blank”>Twitter.

Haida Gwaii Observer

Previous story
Demonstrators call for end to police violence at rally for UBCO nursing student Mona Wang
Next story
Injured osprey rescued with help from Hope residents

Just Posted

Most Read

  • When the sun was out it was hot, and then it was not

    To say the weather on Tuesday June 30 was unsettled would be quite the understatement. While golfing the second and third holes which takes less than 10 minutes Deb Rainer wore shorts; put her long pants on over her shorts; put her jacket on; put on her rain pants; put on her rain coat and then took them all off (except the shorts) in reverse order. Lois McInnis took to using her beads to count Deb's changes instead of counting her strokes. When the sun was out it was hot. When it wasn't out it was not. We did, however, manage to play our round without getting excessively wet which is always a plus. When it came time to eat on the patio we were happy that there was no wind so we kept reasonably warm.

  • Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

    Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020. The award is given to the Selkirk Sports School athlete who "works to achieve excellence in their academic and athletic lives while being a positive influence and presence in their community."

  • LETTER: Thank you, OK Tire Agassiz!

    Roger Bjaanes of Harrison Hot Springs applauds some great customer service

  • Regional District of Nanaimo to start delivering new garbage carts

    Updated automated curbside collection service set to get underway Oct. 1

  • LETTERS: People should be wearing masks

    For the last several months B.C., and in particular Vancouver Island, has heralded the calm, kind and effective leadership of Dr. Bonnie Henry as we have worked hard to "bend the curve" and hold COVID-19 at bay. She is a modern folk hero.

  • Injured osprey rescued with help from Hope residents

    Jenny Doran stood between traffic and the raptor along Old Hope Princeton Way before help arrived

  • Langford cuts red tape, engages in random acts of kindness to uplift spirits

    'I Am Langford' campaign promotes supporting local