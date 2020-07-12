BC Ferries reopens limited hot food service between Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert

Release on July 8 says hot food will be served in packaging

FILE - A ferry pulls up to the Skidegate Landing terminal. On Thursday, July 8, 2020, BC Ferries announced that customers can once again enjoy packaged food items and limited hot food services on the route between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert, and along other routes across the fleet. (Haida Gwaii Observer file)

Packaged food items and limited hot food services are now available on the BC Ferries route between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert.

A release on July 8 said the ferry company was carefully reopening additional terminal and onboard amenities across the fleet.

Expanded offerings include a limited menu at the Coastal Café and Arbutus Coffee Bar. According to the release, all hot food will be served in packaging for customers to take to their vehicles, outerdeck or limited cafeteria seating.

Limited hot food services have also returned to the routes between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy, Saltery Bay and Earls Cove, Little River and Westview, Snug Cove and Horseshoe Bay, the Southern Gulf Islands and Tsawwassen, and the Southern Gulf Islands and Swartz Bay.

Last month, the company resumed limited food services on the three major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, as well as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

BC Ferries stopped serving hot food on vessels on March 18 as a COVID-19 measure.

