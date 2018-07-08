The Queen of New Westminster has been put out of service for Sunday. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

  • Jul. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Ferries has cancelled six of its sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Sunday due to a problem with controllable pitch propellers on the Queen of New Westminster.

The 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay have been cancelled, along with the 2 p.m. 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries said they may do an additional round trip sailing at the end of the day if too many people are still stranded and warn that ferry lineups are likely to be long on Sunday.

Customers with reservations for the affected sailings will get a refund.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dragonboat teams head to the races
Next story
Water treatment plant to reopen

Just Posted

Inaugural Invitational Slopestyle wraps up at Big White

  • 14 hours ago

 

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

  • 14 hours ago

 

Cowichan entrants shine at provincial music festival

  • 14 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Chilliwack Tennis Society celebrates newly built tennis courts

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read