BC Ferries cancels sailings due to high winds

Several sailings between the Vancouver and Vancouver Island are cancelled

Due to high winds, BC Ferries has had to cancel more sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island for Friday, Oct. 25.

In the morning, BC Ferries issued a travel advisory explaining that Environment Canada has issued a wind warning and that winds are expected to reach 70 to 90 km/h across the Lower Mainland and the Island.

The ferry corporation posted on social media that the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay have been cancelled due to weather.

The 3:20 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. sailings of the Queen of Cowichan from Departure Bay have also been cancelledm.

Earlier today, six sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled.

Cancellations include:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

11 a.m. departing both the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals

noon departing the Swartz Bay terminal

1 p.m. departing the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals

2 p.m. departing the Tsawwassen terminal

3 p.m. departing the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals

5 p.m. departing the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

10:40 a.m. departing the Departure Bay terminal

1 p.m. departing the Horseshoe Bay terminal

3:20 p.m. departing Departure Bay terminal

6:35 p.m. departing Departure Bay terminal

Customers who have reservations on sailings that have been cancelled will be sent an email with information about the cancellation and about being accommodated on a later ferry. Cancelled reservations will receive a full refund.

Passengers at the terminal without reservations will remain on standby in order or arrival. However, those with reservations will be prioritized.

Winds are expected to become less intense by the afternoon or early evening, but BC Ferries will continue to update passengers about the conditions and status of sailings.

