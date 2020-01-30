BC Ferries has cancelled this morning’s ferries between Campbell River and Quadra Island due to a mechanical issue and adverse weather. Water taxi service has been arranged. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

BC Ferries cancels Quadra Island ferry Thursday morning

Morning sailings cancelled due to adverse weather, mechanical issue, but water taxis available

  • Jan. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Ferries has cancelled sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island Thursday morning.

The sailings were cancelled due to both a mechanical issue and adverse weather conditions.

According to BC Ferries, the 7:05 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. ferries leaving Quathiaksi Cove were cancelled as well as the 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. departures from Campbell River.

The Powell River Queen is currently on the Quadra Island side of the route.

BC Ferries said water taxi service has been set up between the Campbell River terminal and the government dock at Quathiaski Cove.

A BC Ferries tweet at 8:55 a.m. indicated that repairs were underway and would take another one or two hours.

