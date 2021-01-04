BC Ferries cancels numerous sailings with windy weather approaching

Ferry corporation issues service notice advising of cancellations to and from Nanaimo on Tuesday

The forecast is calling for rough seas tomorrow, and BC Ferries is already cancelling sailings in anticipation.

BC Ferries issued a service notice Monday night advising that it is cancelling all sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay from 10:40 a.m. until 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, due to “high winds and sea state.” In total, four sailings are being cancelled from Nanaimo and four from West Vancouver.

The service notice says the safety of passengers and crew is of primary importance and decisions to cancel sailings aren’t taken lightly. BC Ferries said it appreciates patience from travellers and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Tuesday for Nanaimo and other parts of Vancouver Island’s east coast.

