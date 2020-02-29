BC Ferries appoints new financial officer

BC Ferries has announced Jill Sharland as its new CFO. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO).

Effective March 2, Jill Sharland will be vice-president and CFO of the ferry corporation, taking on a number of responsibilities including financial operations, payroll, internal audit, tariff, revenue risk, insurance and financial planning and analysis.

In a statement, Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO, said Sharland “has a proven track record of success and will be a welcome addition to our management team.”

According to BC Ferries, Sharland has extensive experience as a financial executive with experience in aviation and telecommunications industry. Most recently she worked as a CFO in the medical industry

Sharland replaces former CFO Alana Gallagher, who retired after 25 years of service.

