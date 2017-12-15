BC Ferries adds sailings on Denman-Hornby route

In response to requests from the community, and in consultation with the Denman-Hornby Ferry Advisory Committee, BC Ferries added sailings to the afternoon schedule on the Hornby Island-Denman Island route, with a 12:20 p.m. sailing from Gravelly Bay Terminal and a 1:25 p.m. sailing from Shingle Spit Terminal. These sailings reflect BC Ferries' commitment to working together with coastal communities to meet their marine transportation needs.

“I want to recognize the FAC and the many residents that have championed the addition of these sailings,” says Mark Wilson, BC Ferries’ vice-president of Strategy and Community Engagement. “For BC Ferries, adding these sailings helps us achieve our commitment to connect communities, while providing additional capacity to address increasing traffic demand.”

“We appreciate BC Ferries’ responsiveness,” says the chair of the Denman-Hornby FAC, Frank Frketich. “These new sailings are above the minimum levels required, and we know they will be welcomed by so many people.”

In the Coastal Ferry Services Contract, the province establishes the minimum number of sailings required annually on each route BC Ferries sails. BC Ferries’ decision to add sailings on the Hornby-Denman route are over and above what is required in the contract. In response to community need and increased traffic demand, BC Ferries has added 2,600 sailings over contract in 2017.

The afternoon sailing times are being adjusted as of Jan 1 to provide the most efficient times for those connecting between routes, as well as sailing times that are similar to traditional schedules.

To view updated sailing times, visit bcferries.com