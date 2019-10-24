Pictured holding the newly awarded plaque from BC Fairs are Star/Journal office staff (l-r) office administrator Michelle Johnson, editor Jill Hayward, and sales and creative services Lisa Quiding.Kathy Campbell photo:

BC Fairs recognizes Barriere Star/Journal

Staff at the North Thompson Star/Journal were excited to learn last weekend that their Black Press newspaper had been awarded the BC Association of Fairs and Exhibitions 'Outstanding Business Partner Award' for the support that the publication has provided to the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association over the past 20 years plus. The nomination spoke highly of the Star/Journal, noting their support to the annual North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere has been exemplary. Star/Journal staff consistently volunteer for the annual three-day fair, and can always be found volunteering and assisting with other promotions and events hosted by the association.

