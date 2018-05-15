BC Corrections warns of high-risk violent offender in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kell was released from custody, but still is under 23 court-ordered conditions

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Corrections has issued a warning after a high-risk violent offender is currently in the Metro Vancouver area after being released from custody Tuesday.

In a news release, BC Corrections said Bryan Kelly, 26, was acquitted in B.C. court in Vancouver Tuesday. Court documents show he was originally facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Kelly has not determined a “long-term community” to live in, BC Corrections said, and in the meantime is within the Metro Vancouver area.

Kelly is under 23 court-ordered conditions relating to prior convictions, including that he can’t enter bars or liquor stores, cannot posses firearms or weapons and has an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Kelly is described as Caucasian with brown hair, hazel eyes and is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

