There was a workplace fatality in the Parksville industrial area Monday afternoon (June 4). The BC Coroners Service is currently investigating. — Google Maps

BC Coroners Service investigating Parksville death

Incident occured in the Parksville industrial park Monday, June 4

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a workplace fatality that happened in the Parksville industrial area Monday, June 4.

Andy Watson, communications manager with BC Coroners Service, said there is an investigation, but there aren’t many details yet.

More to come.

Previous story
13 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan
Next story
Driver unhurt in rollover crash on Nanaimo River Road

Just Posted

Ex-Rocket Quinney signs with Golden Knights

  • 22 hours ago

 

Staff appreciated at Retirement Concepts

  • 22 hours ago

 

East Kootenay Xtreme win CWFA Classic championship

 

Thunderstorm in the forecast for Williams Lake area

 

Most Read