There was a workplace fatality in the Parksville industrial area Monday afternoon (June 4).
BC Coroners Service investigating Parksville death
Incident occured in the Parksville industrial park Monday, June 4
The BC Coroners Service is investigating a workplace fatality that happened in the Parksville industrial area Monday, June 4.
Andy Watson, communications manager with BC Coroners Service, said there is an investigation, but there aren’t many details yet.
