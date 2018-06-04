BC Coroners Service investigating Parksville death

Incident occured in the Parksville industrial park Monday, June 4

There was a workplace fatality in the Parksville industrial area Monday afternoon (June 4). The BC Coroners Service is currently investigating. — Google Maps

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a workplace fatality that happened in the Parksville industrial area Monday, June 4.

Andy Watson, communications manager with BC Coroners Service, said there is an investigation, but there aren’t many details yet.

More to come.