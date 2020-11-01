BC Conservatives double vote-share in initial count in Cariboo North

Kyle Townsend managed to increase his party's vote-share to 12 per cent in the initial count

B.C. Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin was the only provincial political leader to stop in Quesnel during the 2020 campaign, visiting Cariboo North Candidate Kyle Townsend Saturday, Oct. 17. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Kyle Townsend knew he had an uphill battle when he signed up to run for the B.C. Conservative Party in the provincial election.

In the 2017 election, Tony Goulet (now a Quesnel city councillor) received only six per cent of the vote.

With just over 1,500 mail-in ballots to count in the 2020 election, Townsend has nearly doubled the B.C. Conservative vote share in Cariboo North from last election.

He received just under 12 per cent of advance and Election Day ballots.

“I had great support, more than I expected entering the race,” he said as the results were being reported Oct. 24. “I am thankful for every single supporter and vote. The Conservative movement has gained traction in Cariboo North, as well as across the province. Hopefully next election, the B.C. Conservatives can represent our area.”

B.C. Liberal Coralee Oakes has all but locked up a third term as an MLA. While it’s theoretically possible for the NDP’s Scott Elliott to make up the 1,500-vote deficit, he would need to win basically every single mail-in ballot to make up the difference.

The Green Party’s Douglas Gook received just over six per cent of the vote.

Townsend was happy to see the incumbent Oakes is on track to return to Victoria.

“I would like to congratulate Oakes,” Townsend said. “She has been a great representative for our area, and I know she will continue to do her best for the resident of the Cariboo North riding.”

Mail-in ballots will not be counted until Nov. 6, and all results are preliminary until those ballots have been counted. Elections BC received just over 1,500 certification envelopes by Cariboo North voters who requested mail-in ballots.

