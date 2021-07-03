BC Conservation Officer warns campers to cut out campfires at Stave Lake in Mission

5 campfires reported from just 1 section provincial park on July 2

A B.C. Conservation Officer is warning campers to cut out the campfires at Stave Lake in Mission, after numerous reports came in last night.

The conservation service received five reports from just one section of Stave Lake Provincial Park on July 2.

“Obviously, this is not a good time,” said Sgt. Todd Hunter. “Conservation Officers can and will respond, and (campers) can receive a violation ticket.”

And those tickets are costly. Offenders will have to pay $1,150, and everyone present around the fire can receive one – not just the person who lit it.

“If you’re sitting there, you can receive a ticket.”

The Mission Fire Rescue Service also issued a fireban for the entire City of Mission on June 24, including recreation fire pits.

