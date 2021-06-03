BC CDC reporting 3 new cases in Golden; 77% vaccine coverage

Almost two thirds of the province have been received their first dose

The BC CDC is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the Golden area for the week of May 23-29 as cases continue to drop off across the province. There are currently four active cases in the community.

This puts Golden in the case rate of 5.1 – 10 cases per population of 100,000.

In the surrounding area, Revelstoke reported only one case and Windermere area four.

Active cases are down across the province, which have reached their lowest level since Oct. 31. Hospitalizations are at their lowest since March 1, as of June 2.

On the vaccine front, Golden is reporting 75 per cent first dose vaccine coverage for those aged 12+. In adults aged 18+, coverage is at 77%. Coverage is at 88% for those aged 50+. This puts Golden ahead of the provincial average.

According to the BC CDC, as of May 25, two thirds of the adult population in BC has received at least one dose of vaccine, which is about 80 per cent of individuals 50 and up receiving at least one dose.

Second dose vaccination is underway in Golden , as the province accelerated the timeline for second doses in the past few weeks. Those with a first dose can now expect to receive their second dose within eight weeks, as opposed to the 16 weeks that was projected at the start of the vaccine campaign.

Vaccination rates continue to maintain, putting the province on track to meet the vaccination goals outlined in the four-stage restart plan unveiled last week.

The full re-opening plan for the province can be viewed at gov.bc.ca/restartBC.

Canada is on track to receive enough vaccine to give every Canadian two doses by fall.

Register for the vaccine at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-828-2323.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

