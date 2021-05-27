BC CDC reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Golden

The BC CDC is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Golden area for the week of May 16 to May 22.

Golden now has a test positivity rate of 2.7 per cent and is reporting 75 per cent vaccination coverage for adults 18+ as of May 24. For those 50+, vaccine coverage is at 81 per cent.

Vaccinations are now open to those aged 12+, with youth in Golden beginning to receive vaccinations over the last week.

The province is now on track to offer second doses earlier than originally anticpated, with Dr. Bonnie Henry saying that they are currently booking them at around 13 weeks. Previously, second doses were being booked at around 16 weeks, or four months later.

Nationally, Canada has now surpassed the U.S. in the number of first doses of the vaccine given.

In the surrounding area, Revelstoke is reporting no new cases for the second straight week. Windermere area is reporting only one new case.

Cranbrook reported two new cases and Fernie reported six. No new cases wre reported in Kimberley.

Case counts continue to decline provincially, with the seven day rolling average reaching the lowest it has been since November, as well as active cases.

The provincial government unveiled their restart plan, with four stages to be rolled out starting May 25, with the final stage anticipated for Sept. 7. Reaching each stage is contingent on vaccine rates staying high, case counts staying low and a continued drop in hospitalizations.

The full plan can be viewed at gov.bc.ca/restartBC.

