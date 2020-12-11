BC CDC releases November COVID numbers; Golden at 19 cumulative cases

Golden went from five cases from January through October to 19 through November.

The BC CDC released an updated map on the geographic distribution of COVID-19, with the Golden area totalling 19 cases since January.

The updated map accounts for cases through the month of November, when Golden had a sudden spike in positive cases.

The previous month’s data had Golden with five cases from January through October, meaning that there were 14 positive cases in the community.

This puts Golden’s case rate in the range of 0.1-250.0 per 100,000, according to the map.

“The big jump in cases is from the hockey exposure, if you look at the new weekly local health area data it was down to 5 active cases last week,” said Dr. Trina Larsen Soles of the Physicians of Golden.

“That tells me that the folks affected were extremely responsible and successfully isolated to prevent community spread. We are grateful for their help in shutting this cluster down.”

The map only shows reported cases, with a disclaimer in fine print at the bottom that not all infected individuals are tested and there may be additional positive cases that were not included.

The data is reported to the BC CDC by the five regional health authorities of British Columbia.

Revelstoke also experiences a spike in cases as their cluster continues, going from three cases from January through October, to 49. As of Dec. 8, there were 14 active cases as a part of that cluster, with 50 total cases.

