Golden had a jump in 14 cases in the month of November. There have been 19 cases total now since January, with only five currently active cases, according to Dr. Trina Larsen Soles. (BC CDC photo)

BC CDC releases November COVID numbers; Golden at 19 cumulative cases

Golden went from five cases from January through October to 19 through November.

  • Dec. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The BC CDC released an updated map on the geographic distribution of COVID-19, with the Golden area totalling 19 cases since January.

The updated map accounts for cases through the month of November, when Golden had a sudden spike in positive cases.

The previous month’s data had Golden with five cases from January through October, meaning that there were 14 positive cases in the community.

This puts Golden’s case rate in the range of 0.1-250.0 per 100,000, according to the map.

“The big jump in cases is from the hockey exposure, if you look at the new weekly local health area data it was down to 5 active cases last week,” said Dr. Trina Larsen Soles of the Physicians of Golden.

“That tells me that the folks affected were extremely responsible and successfully isolated to prevent community spread. We are grateful for their help in shutting this cluster down.”

READ MORE: Physicians of Golden support mask mandate

READ MORE: Positive COVID cases confirmed in Golden

The map only shows reported cases, with a disclaimer in fine print at the bottom that not all infected individuals are tested and there may be additional positive cases that were not included.

The data is reported to the BC CDC by the five regional health authorities of British Columbia.

Revelstoke also experiences a spike in cases as their cluster continues, going from three cases from January through October, to 49. As of Dec. 8, there were 14 active cases as a part of that cluster, with 50 total cases.

Golden Star

Previous story
Still no word on charges in death of police officer Allan Young
Next story
RCMP warns to lock and secure vehicles to avoid illegal entry and thefts

Just Posted

Most Read