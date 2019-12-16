BC Cancer offering free mammograms at Agassiz’s Pioneer Park

Appointments are still available for free mammograms in the BC Cancer mobile mammography coach, parked in Agassiz today (Dec. 16) and tomorrow.

As of Monday morning, the coach was parked on Pioneer Avenue outside Pioneer Park, and BC Cancer Communications Director Pamela Gole said 13 of 79 appointments were still available for eligible B.C. women ages 40 and up in need of breast X-rays.

To book, women can call the BC Cancer Screening Programs Client Services Centre at 1-800-663-9203 or 604-877-6187, or send an email from the https://mammographyconsent.screeningbc.ca/ website. No referral is required, except for women under the age of 40 who have a known mutation, prior chest wall radiation or a strong family history of breast cancer.

The coach will next visit Agassiz in April, Gole said. Those appointments cannot be booked yet because exact dates and location have not been confirmed, however, women can ask to be added to a wait list.

According to BC Cancer, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

To find breast cancer early, the organization recommends regular screening mammograms every two years for women 40 and over, as part of their regular health routine.

Women who are experiencing symptoms such as a lump or nipple discharge should see their doctor immediately.

For more information about screening mammography, visit www.screeningbc.ca/breast.

