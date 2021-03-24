BC Cancer mammography screening van returing to Ashcroft in May

Appointments are free, and bookings are now being taken

The BC Cancer Breast Screening digital mammography van will be back in Ashcroft from May 20 to 22, and free appointments can now be booked. (Photo credit: BC Cancer)

Mammography screening clinic

Because of high demand, the BC Cancer Breast Screening digital mobile mammography service will once again be visiting Ashcroft, from May 20 to 22 in the parking lot beside the IDA Pharmacy on Railway Avenue.

Free mammograms are available for women aged 40 and over. To learn more, visit www.screeningbc.ca; to book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.

Clinton market

The provincial government has lifted restrictions on markets, which limited sales to food and food products. With all items once again allowed to be sold, including secondhand items and handmade crafts, Hunnie’s in Clinton is hoping to restart its Sunday markets.

Any vendors who are interested in taking part can call (250) 457-1020 or (250) 457-7473.

School district strategic plan

The Board of Education of School District No. 74 is developing a new strategic plan, and is looking for input from the public. Your thoughts about the future of the school district are valuable to the development of this plan, and the board would like to hear the public’s answers to three questions.

There are several ways to share your input. Email strategicplan@sd74.bc.ca; complete the survey at www.sd74.bc.ca; write to P.O. Box 250, Ashcroft, B.C., V0K 1A0; call 1-855-453-9101; or fax 1-250-984-0772.

Business façade improvement program

The Village of Ashcroft is once more participating in the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Business Façade Improvement Program. Qualifying local businesses may be eligible for a 50 per cent rebate up to a maximum of $5,000 for improvements, which can include new exterior lighting; new siding; windows; façade painting (including murals and mosaics); entrances and doorways; awnings; signage; and accessibility improvements.

Applications will be accepted from April 2 through Aug. 31 (or when funding runs out). Program guidelines and an application form can be found at www.ashcroftbc.ca/forms.

Art on 5th

All area residents aged 13 to 21 are welcome to take part online in the free “Art on 5th” program from the Kamloops Art Gallery. Sessions take place every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. from now through June 30, and you can register by the month or full the full season.

Each week, participants have the opportunity to learn from local and visiting artists about new mediums and techniques for art making. Youth of all levels of ability and experience are encouraged to join, create, and meet other artists. Materials kits for each workshop are available for pickup at the Art Gallery store (in the TNRD civic building on Victoria Street in Kamloops); they can also be mailed to you (shipping is free within British Columbia).

For more information, or to register, go to http://bit.ly/3aBlONR.

Changes to program that supports independent living

The Province, through BC Housing, has made a number of improvements to a program that helps seniors and people with permanent disabilities or diminished abilities with the cost of making adaptations to their homes for independent living.

Previously known as the Home Adaptations for Independence (HAFI) program, the BC Rebate for Accessible Home Adaptations (BC RAHA) program features a number of changes including, but not limited to: removing the need to obtain a quote for standard accessibility adaptations; ensuring more equitable access to funding by region and type of home adaptation; and increasing access to occupational therapists or other qualified professionals for assessments.

BC RAHA provides financial assistance to eligible low- and moderate-income households to complete home adaptations for accessibility. The program provides up to $17,500 in rebates towards adaptations that directly address an individual’s permanent disability or loss of ability and improve their ability to perform the basic activities of daily living. Home adaptations could include exterior and interior ramps and door widening to accommodate a wheelchair, and bathroom modifications, such as grab bars, shower seats, and handheld showerheads.

“The relaunched BC RAHA program will help more seniors and persons with disabilities cover the costs of adaptations to their homes,” says Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility. “In addition to making the disbursement of funds more equitable, the announced improvements also include a streamlined application process and additional support resources to make the process easier for all applicants.”

Interested applicants and those looking to learn more about BC RAHA can visit www.bchousing.org/BC-RAHA.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal